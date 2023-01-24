Motorola Moto G family expands with five new phones

Anyone on the hunt for a budget blower would do well to check out Motorola’s refreshed Moto G range, which has been overhauled for 2023 with four new models. And not to be outdone, the even more attainable Moto E line-up has been expanded by one as well.

The story is once again maximum bang for minimal buck, whether you’re trying to stay under £100 or can stretch to nearly triple that amount. Things kick off with the Moto g13 and Moto g23, which stick to 4G connectivity, while the pricier Moto g53 and Moto g73 add 5G into the mix. All four pack 50MP main cameras and 5000mAh batteries, but mix and match when it comes to screen sizes, processors and on-board storage.

For £150, the Moto g13 brings a 6.5in, 1600×720 resolution LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, paired to Dolby Atmos-approved stereo speakers. There’s a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU running the show, with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of on-board storage. There’s also microSD card expansion, along with a 3.5mm headphone port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, although face unlock is supported too. As well as a 50MP main cam, there’s a pair of 2MP secondary snappers around back: one’s a macro and the other’s a depth sensor. An 8MP webcam appears up front. You can have one in Matte Charcoal, Lavender Blue or Rose Gold colours.

Step up to the £200 Moto g23 and you get a slightly larger 6.6in LCD screen, again with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The Helio G85 CPU makes another appearance, only here it can be paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. There’s a 5MP ultrawide lens in place of the depth sensor, but the 50MP main and 2MP macro cams remain. The front webcam has been upgraded to a 16MP unit. It’ll be landing in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White and Steel Blue colours.

If you’re set on 5G, you’ll need to plump for either the £190 Moto g53 or £270 Moto g73. Both have 6.5in LCD screens with 120Hz refresh rates, but while the g53 sticks at HD+ resolution the g73 steps up to 2400×1080.

The g53 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ CPU, paired to either 4, 6 or 8GB of RAM depending on spec. Storage is either 64GB or 128GB, with microSD support for adding more later. It makes do with a 50MP main camera and 2MP macro, along with an 8MP front-facing selfie cam. You’ve got the choice of Ink Blue, Pale Pink and Arctic Silver colours.

MediaTek is back for the g73, which uses a Dimensity 930 CPU paired to either 6 or 8GB of RAM. You can have either 128 or 256GB of storage, plus microSD expansion. The 50MP rear camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide with autofocus, which can also handle depth sensing and macro shooting. There’s a 16MP webcam up front. Expect a choice of Midnight Blue and Lucent White.

Finally, the £90 Moto e13 steps down to a Unisoc T606 processor with either 2 or 4GB of RAM, and 32 or 64GB of storage. You still get a 6.5in, 1600×720 LCD display, only it maxes out at 60Hz. It keeps the same 5000mAh battery as its bigger brothers, as well as a 3.5mm headphone port and microSD card slot. There’s a single 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP sensor handling selfie duties up front.

All five models will land with Android 13, and should be in line for Moto’s usual budget approach of one major software upgrade and two years of security updates.

The entire line-up will go on sale in the UK in early March, from all the usual etailers and retailers.