This new smartphone from Motorola costs £89, and it’s a 6.6-inch handset

If you’re eyeing up a new smartphone, the £1000 price that the latest handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. Mid-rangers look to save the day, looking to offer more specs for a lower price. And then you’ve got the budget handsets, which are more bare bones for a cheaper price. That’s where Motorola’s latest smartphone fits – priced at £89.

The new Moto G04 might not cost you a fortune, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on the features. First off, the G04 doesn’t look like it’s been pulled from the bargain bin. It sports a sleek design that could easily make its pricier counterparts blush. Motorola has somehow managed to make affordable look chic, and we’re all for it. The Moto g04 is not just a pretty face. Its 6.6″ HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate is going to be pretty easy to set your peepers on. Whether you’re binge-watching in bed or squinting in the sun, this little beauty has got you covered. And with Dolby Atmos surround sound, it’s not just a visual treat; it’s an auditory extravaganza.

Under the hood, the Moto G04 is no slouch either. Thanks to an octa-core processor, it’s got enough horsepower to handle your daily digital needs without throwing a hissy fit. Pair this with up to 8GB of RAM (furthered by a digital RAM upgrade), and you’re on to a winner. On the back, you’ll find a 16MP AI-powered camera to take some decent-looking shots. With features like HDR and Portrait mode, your Instagram game is about to go through the roof. And Motorola’s Face Retouch feature on the front camera is like having a glam squad on speed dial.

So, where can you snag this budget-friendly beast? The moto g04 is strutting its stuff in the UK from early March. It’ll cost £89, and comes in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. You’ll be able to pick it up from Motorola directly, or from Amazon, O2, Vodafone, 3, Currys, Carphone Warehouse, GiffGaff, ID Mobile, Tesco, and John Lewis.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home