LG V30 might be the ultimate smartphone movie-maker

Filming colour-graded 4K with wide dynamic range and colour gamut, from a phone? Yeah, LG just went there. The V30 lets you put its dual rear cameras (with world’s first f/1.6 aperture, no less) to work shooting LOG profile footage, which pro editing apps like Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve with eat up with gusto. That might sound complex, but there are plenty of pre-sets to do all that without a lot of fiddling in the menus. It’s not like the V30 is only good in the director’s chair, either: a 6in OLED screen with non-existent bezels, quad-DAC for seriously high quality music playback, and a world-eating Snapdragon 835 CPU pretty much shoot it straight to the top of the smartphone pile. It’ll be on sale later this year, but we don’t yet know how much it’ll set you back.