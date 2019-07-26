Huawei's first 5G smartphone is finally available to buy in the UK

When it comes to smartphones, 5G is this year's talking point, so it was no surprise that Huawei was one of the first to unveil a commercial 5G handset. Powered by Kirin 980 and the world's first 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) promises to give users a "premium" 5G experience comprising high-speed connectivity, flagship performance, a large display, and reliably battery life. With that lofty goal in mind, the 7.2in smartphone leverages a whole range of tech to support standalone and non-standalone 5G networking modes, allowing users to experience uber-fast connectivity irrespective of their network operators' infrastructure maturity. The phone pulled a bit a dissapearing act after President Trump's Huawei ban came into effect, but it's finally available to buy in the UK, with Three, Sky Mobile and Carphone Warehouse all offering their own deals on the £999 (SIM-free) handset.