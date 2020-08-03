Google announces the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G

While it was no surprise that Google lifted the curtain on the budget-friendly Pixel 4a today, we weren’t expecting to hear anything about the company’s next flagship. But the Pixel 5 is official, it will support 5G for super-fast Stadia gaming and, er, that’s about all we know. Google also confirmed that a Pixel 4a 5G will be coming to most markets later in the year, and will cost $499. That’s a sizeable jump up from the regular £349 Pixel 4a. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what the Pixel 5 looks like, and whether it can improve on its predecessor’s disappointing battery performance. But it is coming this year. Watch this space.