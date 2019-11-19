Give in to the dark side with this Star Wars-inspired Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung, like every other corporation on the planet, is preparing for the launch of the new Star Wars movie by releasing a tie-in device. This time, the tech giant has decided to launch a special edition Galaxy Note 10+ featuring design elements inspired by My Chemical Romance superfan and Supreme Leader of the First Order, Kylo Ren. To help those who wield the device tap into the dark side, the moody handset comes in all black and features red accents along with First Order markings on the back. It's also bundled with all manner of Star Wars-related accessories including a crimson S Pen, embossed leather cover, co-ordinated Galaxy Buds, and an exclusive metal badge that'll make a nice collectors item. All of that comes boxed in a Sith-inspired package, while the phone itself also comes with exclusive Star Wars content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, and sounds. If that sounds like your idea of a party, you'll be able to get the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition on December 10, but at $1,299.99 it'll cost you a whole lot of credits.