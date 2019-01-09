News
The Lenovo Smart Clock wants to transform your morning routine
Time flies.
Lenovo has expanded its range of smart devices by teaming up with the fine folks over at Google to develop a new Smart Clock. As the rather on the nose name suggests, the Lenovo Smart Clock ($79.99) is an intelligent timepiece purpose-made for bedrooms. It'll help you unwind in the evening and kickstart your day by playing your favourite music and podcasts (through a full-range 6W speaker), telling you about the weather, walking you through your agenda, and getting you out of bed with a tailored gentle wake-up routine. As you'd expect from any device with a built-in Google Assistant, you can also use the Smart Clock to control your smart home. Bet you've never seen a clock with so much gumption.
Smart home