Heatworks has launched a precision carafe that heats water as you pour

If you're someone who likes their coffee brewed meticulously, you're going to absolutely adore the new Duo Carafe. Developed by the folks over at Heatworks, the Duo is a first-of-its-kind, battery operated carafe that instantly heats water to a specific temperature whenever you pour. The stylish carafe uses Heatworks' patented Ohmic Array Technology to heat water to within 1° F of your temperature setpoint, meaning you can make a perfect pour-over coffee, reset the temp, brew a perfect cup of tea, and then pour yourself a cool glass of water - all without refilling or changing the water in the carafe.temperatures. Oh, and because it's battery operated, you can even take it on the road if you want pitch-perfect hot water on the go!