Amazon’s Echo Studio is its best-sounding Echo to date

Echo devices have always been happy to make friends with your proper speakers, but Amazon reckons the £190 Echo Studio doesn’t need them. Its self-professed best-sounding Echo speaker ever has five built-in directional speakers engineered for big bass, dynamic mids and crisp high frequencies, as well as a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res, lossless music playback, available via Amazon Music HD. And subscribers to Amazon’s new premium streaming service will also be able to enjoy 3D audio courtesy of Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, with the Studio being the first smart speaker to deliver this experience. The big-sounding speaker will tune its output based on the acoustics of your room, and it can pair with select Fire TV devices for audio playback with multi-channel sound and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio™ 5.1, and stereo audio. All this, and it’ll of course double as a smart hub. Phew. Pre-orders open.