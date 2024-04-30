Seiko’s new launch proves the Presage Style 60s is one of the most underrated watches out there

Seiko’s dive watches are imensely popular, and for good reason, they’re the perfect combination of robust build quality, a reliable movement, and affordability (I even have a few myself). But I think there are a number of watches in Seiko’s line up that get overlooked, chief among which being the Presage Style 60s collection.

It’s designed to evoke the essence of the 1960s, with elegant retro designs paired with robust, wearable flair. The newly launched Seiko Presage Style 60s ‘Elegant Yet Rugged’ might be my favourite model yet.

Seiko’s new ‘Elegant Yet Rugged’ collection embraces a retro aesthetic based upon the Japanese trend for ‘Ivy League’ style, with dial colours based on Japanese technical workwear. Think muted colours and robust fabrics designed to last – these outfits were worn by everyone from engineers and factory workers to mechanics.

Enclosed in a compact case, the brown or dark blue-coloured dial is a base for 60s-style indices, each with sharp multi-faceted surfaces for added light reflection.

The bezels and lugs are mirror-finished for contrasting elegance, with bezel being engraved with Arabic numerals for legibility.

It has a multi-row five-link bracelet, with hairline and mirror finishing, to enhance the interplay of light and reflection.

I really like this retro design when pared with the understated dial colours, but, what appeals to me even more is the compact case. Whereas Seiko’s dive watches can be on the chunky side, the Presage Style 60s has more vintage-inspired dimensions, measuring 39.5mm in diameter, just 12mm thick, with a lug-to-lug length of 46.2mm.

This timepiece features the in-house built 4R35 automatic movement which is accurate to +45 / -35 seconds per day, whilst maintaining a 40-hour power reserve. It would have been nice to have a more premium calibre inside, but at this price it’s difficult to complain.

The Seiko Presage Style 60s ‘Elegant Yet Rugged’ is available to pre-order now from Seiko’s website priced at £510.

