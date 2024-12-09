Raspberry Pi’s latest is a cheap Mac mini alternative inside a keyboard

The Raspberry Pi 400 that came out a few years ago was a hit of ’80s nostalgia – a desktop computer that lives in your keyboard. Fast forward to today, and the updated Raspberry Pi 500 is a cheap Mac mini alternative. You can also get all Pi-made peripherals now, including a new monitor.

If you’re new to this, think of it as a tiny desktop computer crammed inside a keyboard. It’s ready to turn any monitor into a workstation – or something resembling one, at least. The Raspberry Pi 500 brings the same charm as its predecessor but steps things up with the new Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer at its core, offering better specs and more oomph.

What does this $90 kit get you? A 2.4GHz 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. They’re solid upgrades over the Raspberry Pi 400 for just $20 more. If you want the full desktop setup, you can spring for the $120 Desktop Kit, which bundles in a matching mouse, a 27W USB-C power supply, a micro HDMI cable, and even a beginner’s guidebook.

The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard computer doesn’t skimp on connectivity. It features an 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU, two micro HDMI ports that can handle dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and a preloaded 32GB microSD card with Raspberry Pi OS. Other highlights include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, gigabit Ethernet, and a 40-pin GPIO connector.

Adding a bit more flair to this line-up is the new Raspberry Pi Monitor. For $100, you get a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with built-in speakers and a folding stand. It’s compact, neat, and can even be powered directly by the Pi 500 or 400 via USB. There’s a catch, though: running it off the Pi limits brightness to 60% and volume to 50%. You can grab an extra external power supply to unlock its full potential. With the Pi 500 and monitor together, you’re looking at a $220 all-in-one desktop option.

Interestingly, the Raspberry Pi 400 isn’t being completely phased out. Instead, it’s getting a price cut to $60, and its Personal Computer Kit drops to $80. Meanwhile, the shiny new Pi 500 is available now, starting at $90/£75. The Desktop Kit will set you back $120/£100, while the Raspberry Pi Monitor is priced at $100/£85.