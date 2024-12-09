Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Raspberry Pi’s latest is a cheap Mac mini alternative inside a keyboard

Hot StuffNewsTablets & computersDesktopsRaspberry Pi
News, Tablets & computers

Raspberry Pi’s latest is a cheap Mac mini alternative inside a keyboard

The Raspberry Pi 500 is an upgraded all-in-one desktop computer that lives in your keyboard with 8GB of RAM

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Raspberry Pi 500

The Raspberry Pi 400 that came out a few years ago was a hit of ’80s nostalgia – a desktop computer that lives in your keyboard. Fast forward to today, and the updated Raspberry Pi 500 is a cheap Mac mini alternative. You can also get all Pi-made peripherals now, including a new monitor.

If you’re new to this, think of it as a tiny desktop computer crammed inside a keyboard. It’s ready to turn any monitor into a workstation – or something resembling one, at least. The Raspberry Pi 500 brings the same charm as its predecessor but steps things up with the new Raspberry Pi 5 microcomputer at its core, offering better specs and more oomph.

What does this $90 kit get you? A 2.4GHz 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. They’re solid upgrades over the Raspberry Pi 400 for just $20 more. If you want the full desktop setup, you can spring for the $120 Desktop Kit, which bundles in a matching mouse, a 27W USB-C power supply, a micro HDMI cable, and even a beginner’s guidebook.

The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard computer doesn’t skimp on connectivity. It features an 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU, two micro HDMI ports that can handle dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and a preloaded 32GB microSD card with Raspberry Pi OS. Other highlights include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, gigabit Ethernet, and a 40-pin GPIO connector.

Adding a bit more flair to this line-up is the new Raspberry Pi Monitor. For $100, you get a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with built-in speakers and a folding stand. It’s compact, neat, and can even be powered directly by the Pi 500 or 400 via USB. There’s a catch, though: running it off the Pi limits brightness to 60% and volume to 50%. You can grab an extra external power supply to unlock its full potential. With the Pi 500 and monitor together, you’re looking at a $220 all-in-one desktop option.

Interestingly, the Raspberry Pi 400 isn’t being completely phased out. Instead, it’s getting a price cut to $60, and its Personal Computer Kit drops to $80. Meanwhile, the shiny new Pi 500 is available now, starting at $90/£75. The Desktop Kit will set you back $120/£100, while the Raspberry Pi Monitor is priced at $100/£85.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home