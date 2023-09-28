Optoma’s ML1080 projectors offer portable 100-inch screens
With cinema-grade colours, resolution up to 1080p, and HDMI 2.1 port.
While you’ll likely see projectors recommended for upping your home cinema game, another top use for the light-beaming boxes is portable entertainment. And Optoma’s latest projectors are portable packages that offer a screen up to 100-inches. The new ML1080 and ML1080ST models offer 1080p resolution and cinema-grade colours, alongside a slate of other useful features.
Optoma’s latest projectors are 1080p offerings that can beam out cinema-grade colours. This is thanks to some snazzy RGB triple laser technology inside the ML1080 models. It means the projectors can reproduce the BT2020 colour gamut, and offer HDR10 and HLG formats for HDR. You’ll also benefit from brightness that can crank up to 1200 lumens.
While the ML1080ST model is a short-throw projector that can be placed 1.5 metres from a wall, the standard ML1080 has to sit further away. With either model, you’ll get a picture sized up to 100-inches. Rather than running on batteries, you can hook up the ML1080 projectors to a USB-C power pack. You’ll also find an HDMI 2.1 port for high-resolution input to the device. The projectors only weigh 1kg, so fulfil the portable element.
Both projector models are available to order directly from Optoma. The regular ML1080 retails for $999/£1099, while the short-throw option costs slightly more at $1149/£1199.