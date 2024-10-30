Nothing fans made this great-looking phone even better

Earlier this year, Nothing gave the cheapest of its cheap phone duo a spit shine in record time. While it only offered minor upgrades, it was one of the best looking handsets in my opinion. Now, Nothing fans have made it look even better. It even glows in the dark – need I say more?

With this Community Edition, Nothing handed the design reins to its fans. This co-creation effort saw contributions from over 900 entries from nearly 50 countries. Let’s talk design first because this one is a real glow-getter.

The “Phosphorescence” concept takes centre stage, lighting up the back of the phone with a green-tinted, glow-in-the-dark finish. This is no battery-drainer, though – it’s all analogue. Think of those glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck to your ceiling as a kid. It charges up in daylight and emits a soft glow after dark. Apparently the glow lasts for hours, gradually fading until it’s ready for another round.

Building on this vibe, the “Connected Collection” of wallpapers aims to capture the whole phosphorescent look. Six wallpapers to pick from seamlessly match the hardware’s ethereal vibe and bring a unique look to the phone’s Nothing OS 2.6. It’s a thoughtful little detail, since nothing completes a phone makeover quite like a bespoke set of wallpapers. The packaging features macro crop graphics with reflective elements that also glow in the dark. And in true minimalist fashion, it’s both bold and straightforward, echoing Nothing’s ethos of keeping things simple and visually striking.

For those wondering what Phone 2a Plus offers, here’s a quick recap. It’s driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip, beefier than its sibling’s Dimensity 7200 Pro, and it’s primed for gaming and multitasking without sipping the juice any faster. The 5000mAh battery lasts all day, and it’ll pull in 50W of wired charging. You’re getting the same vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 1300-nit peak brightness. Plus, you get a camera setup that includes dual 50MP snappers on the back and a front-facing 50MP for selfies.

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is a limited run, with just 1000 units up for grabs. It’ll be available from 12 November on Nothing’s website and at select retail partners, priced at £399/€449/₹29999/¥55800.