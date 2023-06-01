New Tissot Sideral is a modern take on a 70s icon

Tissot has just announced the Tissot Sideral – a bold reinterpretation of the iconic 1970s Sideral S watch. This eye-catching timepiece combines state-of-the-art materials with a vintage aesthetic – if you’re looking for a retro sports watch for summer, then this could be a perfect choice.

The Tissot Sideral has a rich history dating back to 1971 – the original Sideral was the world’s first fibreglass watch, featuring a lightweight yet robust design.

This innovative watch gained acclaim from sports enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. Two years later, the Sideral S arrived with an iconic yellow rubber strap and an innovative fastening system.

When updating the Sideral for the modern era, Tissot wanted to preserve the model’s heritage, so the 2023 model features a forged carbon for the case. This lightweight and resilient material is like an upgraded version of the fibreglass case that was used 60 years ago.

To finish off the sporty look, the new Tissot Sideral features a black PVD unidirectional bezel with diver and regatta graduation, and 300 metres (30 bar) of water resistance.

The dial showcases multi-coloured luminescent animation and a regatta countdown gauge design in green and red, which adds to the retro 70s aesthetic.

It’s inside where the watch has received the biggest upgrade – equipped with the popular Powermatic 80 Nivachron movement and a new Tissot skeletonised rotor. This gives the watch an impressive 80-hour power reserve and resistance to magnetic fields.

The Tissot Sideral now comes in three bold colours, yellow, red, and blue. Each features a distinct perforated rubber strap with an innovative bracelet fastening system which removes the need for a traditional buckle.

The Tissot Sideral is available to buy now priced at US$950/£915.