New Lego dioramas mark 40 years of Return of the Jedi

The annual Star Wars Celebration event kicks off in London tomorrow, and Lego is getting in on the action with a trio of new product announcements.

First up we have two new diorama sets that depict a few of the most iconic scenes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, marking 40 (yes, 40) years since the film’s original release. The 608-piece Endor Speeder Chase set (£70 from Lego.com) features two buildable speeder bikes and a couple of trees for your minifigures to narrowly avoid (unless of course the minifig in question is a Stormtrooper). You also get a Leia and a Luke included.

The other new diorama set lets you re-create the climatic duel between Luke Skywalker and his old dad Darth Vader in the Emperor’s Throne Room, with a Palpatine minifigure and a buildable Emperor’s Chair also included. Just make sure there are no pets nearby if you intend to throw ol’ Palps off the edge. Of course, this 807-piece set allows you to place the minifigures wherever you like, so now’s your chance to rewrite pop culture history. This one costs £90 from Lego.com.

Both diorama sets are available to pre-order from tomorrow, April 7, and will be available to buy from May 1.

As well as the dioramas, Lego has also announced a new Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter set (£210 from Lego.com). This isn’t the first time Lego has tacked the T-65 X-Wing, but the new 1,949-piece tribute to one of Luke’s favourite rides is the most detailed set to date, measuring over 55cm long and able to be displayed with its wings open or closed. You also get Luke and R2-D2 minifigures in the box, as well as a display plaque with X-Wing tech specs.

The new X-Wing Starfighter set joins the AT-AT, Millennium Falcon, Razorcrest and Luke Skywalker Landspeeder sets in Lego’s Ultimate Collector Series. It will be available from May 1 to Lego VIP members and online and in store for everyone else from May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.