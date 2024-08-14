My favourite robot vac just got even better with this Pro version

Don’t let my current robot vacuum hear this, but my ex-vac from SwitchBot is still my favourite. While it can’t quite up with what I need now, the SwitchBot K10+ is the smallest robot vac on the market. That means it can reach into every nook and cranny, and even under some furniture. I can’t fault it, but now use an option with a built-in mop. But the SwitchBot K10+ has just got even better, thanks to this new Pro version.

Dubbed the Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro, this new version is here to set the gold standard for mini robot vacuums. It comes with an Anti-Tangle Rubber Brush, an upgraded PSD sensor, and a beefed-up suction power of 3000Pa. All while retaining its title as the world’s smallest robot vacuum.

This pint-sized robot vac is designed to tackle corners and edges like a pro. Its compact dimensions (24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm in height) mean it can slide under furniture without a hitch. Even those awkward, narrow spaces that other vacuums dread are a breeze. Thanks to the upgraded PSD sensor, it navigates walls and corners with pinpoint accuracy. All the while, an edge brush spinning at 200 reps/min ensures no speck of dust is left behind.

3000Pa suction power can tackle dust and hair with ease. The K10+ Pro also ups its game on carpets, avoiding long-haired ones and ramping up the suction on short-haired varieties. It’s got a four-stage cleaning method that ensures nothing gets left behind, and a battery life that lets it run for up to 150 minutes on a single charge. Plus, the mini base station’s 4L dust bag means you only need to empty it every 90 days.

But it’s not just about size and suction. The K10+ Pro comes with a sophisticated navigation system, combining a LiDAR sensor with the PSD sensor to create a detailed map of your home. It also uses SLAM intelligent navigation to plan its cleaning path on the fly. This robot vac can dodge obstacles and avoids collisions like a pro. Plus, with a sensitive cliff sensor, you won’t find it taking any suicidal leaps off staircases.

If you’re like me and can’t stand the noise of a vacuum, the K10+ Pro could save the day. It comes with SilenTech, which hushes the cleaning process to a mere 45dB—quieter than your local library. Add to that its smart navigation system and Do Not Disturb mode, and you’ve got a robot vac that works around your schedule without causing a ruckus.

Integration with the SwitchBot ecosystem is seamless, especially if you’re using the SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled. It’s Matter-compatible, so no need to worry about connectivity woes.

Itching to get your hands on this compact cleaning beast? The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is available now. You can snag it directly from SwitchBot or on Amazon. For launch, prices start at $420/£420/€420, but will rise to $600/£600/€600.