Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / My favourite robot vac just got even better with this Pro version

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeRobots
News, Smart home

My favourite robot vac just got even better with this Pro version

SwitchBot's K10+ is the smallest robot vac around, and now it's getting even better thanks to a newly released Pro version

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
SwitchBot K10+ Pro

Don’t let my current robot vacuum hear this, but my ex-vac from SwitchBot is still my favourite. While it can’t quite up with what I need now, the SwitchBot K10+ is the smallest robot vac on the market. That means it can reach into every nook and cranny, and even under some furniture. I can’t fault it, but now use an option with a built-in mop. But the SwitchBot K10+ has just got even better, thanks to this new Pro version.

Dubbed the Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro, this new version is here to set the gold standard for mini robot vacuums. It comes with an Anti-Tangle Rubber Brush, an upgraded PSD sensor, and a beefed-up suction power of 3000Pa. All while retaining its title as the world’s smallest robot vacuum.

This pint-sized robot vac is designed to tackle corners and edges like a pro. Its compact dimensions (24.8cm in diameter and 9.2cm in height) mean it can slide under furniture without a hitch. Even those awkward, narrow spaces that other vacuums dread are a breeze. Thanks to the upgraded PSD sensor, it navigates walls and corners with pinpoint accuracy. All the while, an edge brush spinning at 200 reps/min ensures no speck of dust is left behind.

3000Pa suction power can tackle dust and hair with ease. The K10+ Pro also ups its game on carpets, avoiding long-haired ones and ramping up the suction on short-haired varieties. It’s got a four-stage cleaning method that ensures nothing gets left behind, and a battery life that lets it run for up to 150 minutes on a single charge. Plus, the mini base station’s 4L dust bag means you only need to empty it every 90 days.

But it’s not just about size and suction. The K10+ Pro comes with a sophisticated navigation system, combining a LiDAR sensor with the PSD sensor to create a detailed map of your home. It also uses SLAM intelligent navigation to plan its cleaning path on the fly. This robot vac can dodge obstacles and avoids collisions like a pro. Plus, with a sensitive cliff sensor, you won’t find it taking any suicidal leaps off staircases.

If you’re like me and can’t stand the noise of a vacuum, the K10+ Pro could save the day. It comes with SilenTech, which hushes the cleaning process to a mere 45dB—quieter than your local library. Add to that its smart navigation system and Do Not Disturb mode, and you’ve got a robot vac that works around your schedule without causing a ruckus.

Integration with the SwitchBot ecosystem is seamless, especially if you’re using the SwitchBot Hub 2 or Hub Mini Matter Enabled. It’s Matter-compatible, so no need to worry about connectivity woes.

Itching to get your hands on this compact cleaning beast? The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is available now. You can snag it directly from SwitchBot or on Amazon. For launch, prices start at $420/£420/€420, but will rise to $600/£600/€600.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home