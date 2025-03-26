My favourite robot lawn mower is even better thanks to this new module

While robot lawn mowers aren’t particularly exciting, this one is. Since I first saw the Yarbo at CES, I couldn’t help but be impressed. This robot lets you swap out modules, so you can look after your garden in any season. And thanks to this new trimmer module, the system is better than ever.

Yarbo’s $499 trimmer module will solve my biggest gripe with the lawn robot – missed edges. Since you have to map out your garden manually, it’s hard to get right up to the perimeter, especially where there are wood boundaries.

Rather than relying on complicated sensors to try and get close to the edges, Yarbo’s lawn trimmer takes a more manual approach. The trimmer sits on a spring loaded arm, so it will stick out as far as it can to your garden perimeter. But it also works for anything in the middle of your garden. It’ll follow the line of any edge markers, flowerbeds, trees, or other obstacles. You can adjust the height, so that you can use the trimmer on any terrain.

Of course, it plays nice with the rest of the Yarbo system. That means you can set up the robot lawn mower to cut your grass automatically, based on schedules you create. The system can use both the lawn mower and trimmer module at the same time, so your grass will be looked after with just one outing from the robot.

In case you’ve not heard of Yarbo before, I’d describe it as the tank of robot lawn mowers. This thing is pretty large, comes on tracks, and lets you swap out modules to look after your garden all year round. The dual-blade mower can handle 6 acres per day, the leaf blower and snow blower modules push clear the way with 190mph blasts, the snow plough works on all terrains, and there’s even a follow-me mode. Plus, you can use the machine to tow up to around 1600kg – the weight of a small car.