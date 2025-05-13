My favourite key Spotify feature gets even better thanks to a new update

One of my favourite Spotify features is the AI-powered DJ that lives in the app. In fact, I’d go as far as saying it makes Spotify one of the top music streamers. It’s like having your own radio DJ to curate your tunes on your behalf. Now, the feature is getting even better makes to a new update that adds one of the most requested abilities.

Premium users can now shout song requests directly at their digital DJ, transforming the experience into a proper two-way interaction.

The idea is simple but genius. Just press and hold the DJ button, wait for the beep, and then tell the AI what you’re in the mood for. Want synth-heavy electronic for your lunchtime jog? Just ask. Need some painfully dramatic ballads for your “main character” moment on the bus? Go for it. Whether you want a genre, mood, artist or “vibe,” Spotify’s DJ is all ears.

It’s the same DJ personality you know and love – modelled after Spotify’s Xavier “X” Jernigan. It serves up your musical recommendations with just enough friendly banter to keep things interesting without becoming unbearable. Now, though, you’re not just listening to DJ X, you get to chat with him. You’ve got a voice in your own personalised playlist.

This feature, still in beta, won’t be fetching podcasts or audiobooks just yet – it’s music-only. But for those of us who like a bit of variety and loathe endlessly fiddling with playlists, being able to just say “give me some modern country for my cowboy era” without shame is a dream.

Spotify’s DJ requests feature is available now in English for Premium users in more than 60 markets. If you’re on the free tier, sadly, DJ still isn’t taking your calls. If you need to upgrade, a Spotify Premium subscription starts at $10.99/£10.99 per month.