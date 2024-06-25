Motorola’s Moto Tag is the Airtag alt Android owners have been waiting for

Has losing your keys become such a regular occurrence you’ve got a loyalty card for your locksmith? Motorola’s fob-friendly Moto Tag gadget tracker might cut down on call-out fees. This Apple Airtag alternative uses Google’s newly-upgraded Find My Device network to locate your tagged gear down to just a few centimetres, anywhere in the world.

Launched alongside the Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 50 flip-style foldable phones, the Moto Tag has Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband (UWB) on board. The latter lets it piggyback off of nearby Android phones, reporting back its location in real-time even if you’re nowhere near a Wi-Fi network. Find My Device is integrated into Android at such a low level you should never be able to lose one while the tag is within 100 metres of an Android phone.

Motorola has sensibly matched the dimensions of Apple’s Airtag, so the Moto Tag will play nicely with any AirTag-compatible accessory, keyring or hidden pocket. It’s also IP68 weather resistant, so can be left exposed to the elements – say somewhere subtle on a pushbike for added peace of mind when commuting.

A single button on the top can make a paired smartphone ring, in case you’ve misplaced it. Or if you’re confident in keeping track of your gadgets, it can be used as a camera shutter button instead. You’ll be able to bag one in a range of pastel colours.

A watch-style cell battery should be good for many months of tracking, and is easily replaced without any tools.

Android owners will be able to pick up a Moto Tag from late July, with a single tracker costing £35 or a 4-pack setting you back £120. They’ll be available in John Lewis and through the Motorola UK web store.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming