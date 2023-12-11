Loewe’s latest amp wants to take over every room in your home

If you’re designing an audio set-up for your home, you’ll need a top amp to tie things together. And since you’re looking for one, you might as well go for the smartest option, that lets you beam your music to it. If that’s the case, Loewe has rolled out something that’s sure to perk up your ears. Its new multi.room app lets you bring smart streaming to every room of your house.

Loewe‘s multi.room amp is like a universal translator for your audio devices. Got an ancient, dusty speaker sitting in the attic? This amp will make it sing like it’s 2023. The amp acts as a bridge between analogue, passive speakers and smart home streaming tech. That means that you’ll be able to instantly stream music from your phone to the speaker over Wi-Fi. And since it doesn’t involve Bluetooth, you can play music from any room in the house.

But it’s not just good for streaming; it’s a multi-room maestro. You can stream your tunes through Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Chromecast, and DTS Play-Fi to multiple speakers. Fancy a bit of home cinema? The multi.room amp links up with Loewe’s Wireless Digital Audiolink for a multichannel experience. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s got HDMI-ARC with HDMI-CEC support and those shiny gold-plated banana plugs for the perfect connection.

But Loewe’s multi.room amp isn’t just a glorified connector. This Class D amplifier belts out a whopping 1,200 watts of power. That’s enough to make your neighbours consider moving (or joining the party). And with a frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz, it promises natural, immersive sound that’ll tickle your eardrums in all the right ways.

Fancy adding streaming smarts to your older speakers? Loewe’s multi.room amp will set you back £999/€999. It’s expected to hit the shelves later this December, where you’ll be able to order directly from the brand or from other retailers.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home