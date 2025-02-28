Leica’s new watch is just as beautiful as its cameras

Leica has long been synonymous with precision engineering and minimalist design, and its latest watch collection, the ZM 12, continues that legacy. The new timepieces refine the aesthetic and technical principles introduced in the ZM 11, bringing a smaller 39mm case and a more refined approach to simplicity.

Available in stainless steel or titanium, the ZM 12 introduces a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock, adding symmetry to the design. Its signature dual-layered dial plays with light and shadow to create depth, ensuring the watch remains captivating from any angle. Swiss Grade A Super-LumiNova enhances visibility, making the indices and hands glow in low-light conditions.

Beneath the surface, Leica has collaborated with Swiss movement specialist Chronode to develop the Leica Calibre LA-3002. The automatic movement operates at 28,800 beats per hour, boasts 38 jewels, and offers a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. With a timekeeping accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day, the ZM 12 is as precise as it is elegant.

The collection includes four models: ZM 12 Steel Blue Orange, ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, ZM 12 Steel Olive Black, and ZM 12 Titanium Chocolate Black. Each can be paired with interchangeable straps handcrafted in Leica’s artisanal workshop. The options include a premium technical textile with a sophisticated woven pattern or a bold, high-quality rubber strap with an inverted “Clou de Paris” texture.

Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leica Camera AG, describes the ZM 12 as a testament to the brand’s philosophy: “Every addition to the ZM Watch Collection is an opportunity to showcase our philosophy of merging technical excellence with minimalist design.”

The Leica ZM 12 Steel Silver Grey, Steel Olive Black, and Titanium Chocolate Black are available globally now, at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorised dealers, with the Steel Blue Orange model arriving in April. Prices start at $7000 in the US and £5735 in the UK.

Liked this? The Swatch MoonSwatch 1965 arrives with a stunning white dial