Leica’s M Edition 70 is the ultimate analogue birthday gift

Some people say it with flowers; Leica likes to mark special occasions with limited-run cameras you’d miss a mortgage payment (or three) to own. 2024 is a big one, as it marks 70 years of M-system interchangeable lens cameras, so the photography firm is pulling out all the stops with the Leica M Edition 70.

Limited to just 250 sets worldwide, the M Edition 70 isn’t just the recently-launched M11-D in a fancy frock. It’s a true blue analogue film camera, based on the Leica M-A and plated (appropriately, given the anniversary being marked) in platinum. This is paired with an APO-Summicron-M 50mm f/2, which is hallowed ground as far as M-system photographers are concerned for its outstanding optics and dreamy depth blur.

A matching film container and Leicavit M fast winder – for taking up to two shots per second without pulling your eye from the viewfinder – are also included with each kit. The latter is going into series production, in black, gloss black and silver-chrome variants, for anyone with a Leica M-A, MP, M6, M7, M6 TTL, M4-P or M4-2 to bolt in place of their base plate, for £900/€1,050.

Each special edition kit also comes with some film, because aren’t intended to be display pieces. Though given the asking price I wouldn’t blame any prospective owners for keeping theirs under lock and key.

The Leica M Edition 70 won’t actually be going on sale until early 2025. When it does, expect to pay a princely £19,000/€22,500 to take one home from select Leica Stores. Original 1950s Leica M3 rangefinders are now so highly sought after that pristine examples are being left in wills for the next generation of photographers, so I’d bet the M Edition 70 could one day be just as collectible.

A bit too rich for your blood? Leica is also launching a £45 commemorative Leica M anniversary book, detailing the history of the range over 250 pages. Expect write-ups from Leica ambassadors, iconic photos snapped on M system cameras, and plenty of archive material.