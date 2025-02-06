The Leica LUX Grip is my new favourite iPhone photography upgrade

Traditional cameras might now be outnumbered by smartphone snappers by a huge margin, but there’s nothing quite like having physical controls under your thumb and fingers. The Leica Lux Grip lets iPhone owners trade touchscreen tapping for actual buttons that mimic the feel of the firm’s high-end heroes – only for a lot less cash.

Some of the most fun I had taking photos with a smartphone last year was with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and its Photography kit add-on, and iPhone owners have long had third-party options like Shiftcam’s SnapGrip – but none come close to matching the Lux Grip’s authentic aluminium build.

As well as giving you something substantial to hold on when framing photos or filming videos, the Magsafe-friendly accessory gives you a two-stage shutter release, two customisable buttons for swapping shooting modes or toggling camera functions, and a control dial for adjusting zoom, aperture, or exposure compensation via Bluetooth. A built-in battery pack then provides enough juice for up to 1000 photos.

Those controls are customisable through the Leica LUX companion app, which also lets you mimic the bokeh blur of Leica’s renowned Summilux-M and Noctilux-M glass, or apply Leica Looks to replicate the Red Dot’s iconic style of imagery using your iPhone’s rear shooters. Pick up a Leica LUX Grip and you’ll get a year of Pro membership to the app thrown in.

The Lux Grip is the latest stop on Leica’s anniversary tour, marking 100 years since the 35mm Leica 1 camera went into mass production. It’ll set you back significantly less than any of the firm’s cameras, either new or classic, but at £260/€300 it’s still for serious photography buffs only. Make sure to factor in an extra £50 if you want the matching leather case.

The Leica LUX Grip is on sale now, directly from the Leica online shop and the firm’s bricks-and-mortar stores.