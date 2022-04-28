Klipsch keeps things retro with its ProMedia Heritage speakers

Fancy adding a splash of retro chic to your desk or TV setup? Klipsch’s ProMedia Heritage speaker system could be just what you’re after.

Made up of two powered bookshelf speakers, each with a 3in long-throw woofer and 1in dome tweeter, plus a 100W 8in subwoofer with rear-firing tube port, this 2.1 setup is a substantial step up from your TV or laptop’s built-in speakers.

Inspired by the look of the original Klipschorn loudspeaker, which made its debut way back in 1946, and bearing more than a passing resemblance to its Heresy centre-channel speaker from a year later, these come in black ash or walnut finishes. And while you can use old-fashioned RCA or 3.5mm cables to hook them up, there’s also Bluetooth onboard for wirelessly connecting to your computer or phone. They also come with a remote control, so you can change the input, adjust the volume and switch between sound modes without having to get up off your backside.

If they’ve caught your eye, the Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1 system is available to buy now for £359 and will soon be on sale in Selfridges and HMW (if you can find one).