Are you a beginner DJ? You’ve got to learn the basics before you’ll be double-dropping dubplates with the best of ’em – which is something Pioneer’s new DDJ-FLX4 can help with. The two-channel controller will hold your hand when it comes to beat-matching and cross-fading, while also packing more advanced features for once you’re up to speed.

With a similar layout to the pro-friendly DDJ-400, the FLX4 has twin platters and faders, multiple effects pads, and high/mid/low frequency knobs to handle the essentials of any mix set. Newbies aren’t thrown in at the deep end, though: Smart Fader automatically adjusts BPM, volume, bass intensity and more when you move the crossfader between tracks, even if the sync function isn’t turned on. Pioneer promises seamless transitions, even between musical genres. Smart CFX is the other “my first DJ” tool, which combines multiple effects to a single knob.

It’s also ready for MCs wanting to spit a few bars, with a 6.35mm microphone input and a combined output to a computer or recording device, cutting out the need for external mixer or sound card. There are twin USB-C ports, along with RCA analogue audio and a 3.5mm headphone port for monitoring, along with Bluetooth.

The DDJ-FLX4 plays nicely with Serato’s DJ Lite software and the rekordbox cloud-connected music library manager. You can also subscribe to the more advanced Serato DJ Pro if you outgrow the more basic offering’s feature set, while a rekordbox update due early next year will add iOS and Android support. That’ll mean iPhones, iPads, and Android phones or tablets can take the place of a laptop for an even more portable setup.

Wannabe turntablists can pick up the DDJ-FLX4 right now for £279 from Pioneer’s usual stockists, both online and on the high street.