47 top tech products for the run up to Christmas

One of the UK’s largest technology distributors, Exertis, recently invited 24 world-leading brands to its annual tech showcase. The event saw the cream of the technology industry exhibit all the latest and greatest products, from smart TVs to coffee machines.

This annual tech showcase gives us the opportunity to present a comprehensive list of the most exciting technology products you can buy in the run-up to Christmas.

So, whether it’s top-spec gaming computers you’re after, money-saving smart home tech, or superior wireless sports earbuds, you’ll find everything you’re looking for in this list – built fresh for Christmas 2022.

Below is a list of our recommendations for that Christmas gift for your loved ones:

Cricut Maker 3 (£429.99)

A crafter’s dream. This smart compact cutting and writing machine is perfect for personalising. The Cricut Maker 3 has the power to cut 300+ materials; everything from fabric and paper to wood or leather, and more. It is easy to set up and incredibly versatile.

Cricut Joy (£189.99)

Weighing just 1.75kg – this machine can be used to create custom vinyl decals for water bottles or your wall. Make labels for your kitchen, home and office or bust out a custom card or a birthday banner.

Hive Thermostat Mini (£119)

Hive’s affordable smart thermostat now comes in mini form for a sleeker look. It is designed to help you control your home temperature from anywhere using the Hive app, and can save you over £200 annually on bills.

Hive Smart Light Bulb (£19)

Controlled via the Hive app, or with voice commands – you can tap the lightbulbs on and off, adjust the brightness and save energy with scheduling. You can choose from dimmable, tuneable, or colour-changing bulbs, choose a fitting type, and save when you buy more.

MSI Creator Z17 (from £2,699)

The Creator Z17 offers the latest 12th Gen. Intel® Core™ i9 processor to satisfy your cosmic creative needs and pro-level processing task. It’s the world’s first 17” pen touch laptop, setting a new benchmark for creative laptops.

MSI Raider GE76 (from £2,799)

The Raider GE76 is MSI’s flagship gaming laptop, tailormade and highly optimised for the ultimate gaming experience. With three specs to choose from, avid gamers are sure to find the machine they need.

Toshiba UF3D 55” with Fire TV built-in 4K HDR TV (£449)

This mammoth Toshiba screen combines enhanced 4K HDR viewing, Dolby Atmos sound technology and integration with both live TV and leading streaming services, finding the equilibrium of brilliance and affordability.

Toshiba QA5D 55” Quantum Dot 4K Android TV (£529)

With over One billion colour shades delivered by Quantum Dot Technology, this stylish 4K TV screen combines exceptional TRU picture quality & powerful Dolby audio in a sleek frameless design. With incorporated speakers designed by Onkyo and compatibility with Google Assistant for voice control, this TV’s power and range speaks for itself.

Pioneer DJ- DDJ-FLX6 (£540)

Pioneer DJ – DDJ-FLX6 is a 4-channel DJ controller with a new aesthetic design and specialised pro-sounding scratch effects. It has a full–sized jog wheel as well as plug-and-play compatibility with Rekordbox and Serato DJ Pro. Looking to start mixing?

Pioneer DJ – HDJ-CUE1 BT (£89)

The HDJ-CUE1 BT are affordable Pioneer headphones with Bluetooth functionality, boasting a high-quality sound and foldable, pro-style design. Perfect for anybody looking to hop on the wheels of steel.

Shokz OpenMove (£79.95)

With an open-ear, bone conduction design, these headphones are designed with versatility in mind. Built for everyday use, Shokz’ OpenMove headphones have a 6-hour battery life, are resistant to sweat and splash, and weigh all but 29 grams.

Shokz OpenRun Pro (£159.95)

Shokz’ most premium headphones to date, featuring the newest bone conduction technology in Shokz TurboPitch, with premium sound quality and enhanced bass. Bluetooth 5.1 capability makes Shokz OpenRun Pro the premier sports headphone set on the market.

Netgear Meural Smart WiFi Photo Frame, 15.6” HD (£339.99)

Ideal for keeping the whole family connected, with Netgear’s Meural, you can share photos from anywhere on a full 1920x1080p HD anti-glare display. If it’s a digital photo frame you’re after, you’ll be pushed to find better than Netgear’s meural.

Netgear Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E Mesh (£1499.99)

The 760 Orbi series provides full home connectivity that combines superior and faster WiFi speed with multi-layer security and control, delivering an unrivalled, whole-home WiFi experience. You can enjoy consistent, peak speeds and high performance on up to 75 devices across 7,500 square feet.

Speck iPhone 14 Pro Max Presdio2 Pro + Magsafe (£34.95)

Built to work with all Apple MagSafe accessories, this case features 13-foot drop protection, scratch resistance and anti-microbial protection. For a more modest price than similar products on the market, Speck’s Presidio®2 Armor Cloud™ technology guarantees bang for your buck.

Speck 10.9” / 11” Pro Balance Folio (£34.95)

Now here’s a slim and stylish tablet case. Providing durability and protection against small drops, bumps, scuffs, and abrasions, Speck combines affordability, style, and practicality all in one.

LG Audio XBOOM 360 Speaker (£299.98)

LG’s 360 audio speaker radiates sound to its surroundings with impressive clarity and balance. A high full volume, good bass, 24 hours playback from a 5-hour charge, and adjustable light modes make this is the perfect speaker for use in the home or when sat around the fire.

LG Audio XBOOM Go XG7QBK (£199.98)

The LG XBOOM Go is the pocket-sized version of the XBOOM 360, without compromising on brilliance. Offering 24 hours of playback from a 4-hour charge along with a high-water resistance rating – IP67, enough to withstand submersion for short periods – the XG7QBK is an ideal speaker for taking on your travels.

LG TV OLED evo C2 65” 4K Smart TV (£1899.98)

This LG TV gives an outstanding OLED display for gaming, movies and sports. It holds Dolby Vision IQ for a true-to-life picture, and Dolby Atmos for immersive surround sound. Hosting a smart platform with Freeview Play, Netflix, NOW TV, Disney+ and more, this screen could be one of the best you’ve seen.

LG TV QNED81 65” 4K Smart QNED TV (£1099.98)

Quantum Dot NanoCell technology gives this screen richer & more accurate colours in 4K. With the TV hosting a webOS smart platform, you’ll have plenty of options to choose how to enjoy this smooth display.

JBL PartyBox Encore (£299)

JBL Original Pro Sound’s deep bass is omnipresent in this speaker with built-in ring and club lights. It comes with a wireless microphone perfect for karaoke, boasts 10 hours of playtime on a full charge, and is splashproof to resist disaster wherever you take the party.

JBL Live Pro 2 (£129.99)

The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds gives you an immersive and quality audio experience for up to 40 hours (with 10 hours in the earbuds + 30 hours in the case), speed charging, and Qi-compatible wireless charging for when your batteries need a boost.

Samsung 43” QN90B Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (£999)

Quantum Matrix technology works to precisely control Samsung’s ultra-sharp Quantum Mini LEDs for the sharpest 4K viewing experience. This Smart TV’s brilliant contrast and speed brings intense movie viewings and high-powered gameplay.

Samsung Freestyle Projector (£699)

A small and compact projector with built-in 360-degree audio that allows you to improvise an up-to 100-inch screen on any flat surface – from wall to ceiling. It is an all-in-one device where all you need to do is turn it on.

Sony Xperia 1 IV (£1,299)

Built with speed in mind, this is the first smartphone with 4K HDR 120fps video recording on each of its 6mm ultra-wide, 24mm wide, and 85-125mm telephoto lenses. It also boasts a new 85-125mm true optical zoom, In the market for a phone with a powerful camera?

Sony Xperia 5 IV (£949)

Featuring Sony’s pioneering technologies from the latest Alpha cameras, the Xperia 5 IV helps you to take exceptional quality photos and videos, just like a professional creator. Its Eye AutoFocus feature detects your subject’s eye and maintains focus on it as your subject moves.

Hori 3D Surround Gaming Neckset (£119.99)

This Hori neckset is designed for PlayStation 5 and is equipped with virtual surround sound for immersive 3D gaming audio. With different settings such as Bass Boost Mode and First Person Shooter (FPS) Mode, this neckset is sure to itch a scratch for any type of gamer.

Hori Split Pad Compact (£49.99)

Officially licensed by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, the Split Pad Compact offers a full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. Enhance the Switch experience with this accessory.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Motion Sensor Tape T100 (£17.99)

This easy-to-install motion sensor fits into family life, both guarding your home as well as allowing you to motion-activate other Tapo devices around the home.

TP- LinkSmart Wire-Free Security Camera System C420S2 (£199.99)

Built with Smart AI technology, TP-Link smart security camera accurately identifies people, pets, packages, and cars, and notifies users as needed providing full security for your home – day and night.

Swann CoreCam (£129.99)

Swann’s CoreCam offers wire-free security with up to 90 days battery life, equipped with features including motion sensing and night vision. With package deals available on Swann’s products, here’s the hassle-free way to protect your home.

Swann AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security Kit (£699.99)

Providing the perfect hybrid CCTV system for your home, the AllSecure650™ Security Kit contains up to four wire-free cameras with secure mounts, which can be set up in minutes. Its powerful Wi-Fi NVR Power Hub, can store up to two years of footage to its local 1TB hard drive and backup clips to the cloud. The Power Hub’s charging bay makes for easy recharging and the spare battery provided can be easily swapped in/out without any security downtime.

KitSound Diggit 2 Bluetooth Speaker (£39.99)

Designed for taking music anywhere – the Diggit 2 speaker is your answer to outdoor audio. Listen anywhere, anytime with a weatherproof design and 8 –hour playtime. Its sleek 360-degree speaker design produces an immersive audio experience and great sound quality.

KitSound BoomBar 30 Bluetooth Speaker (£29.99)

As a compact speaker with True Bass EQ, the Boombar 30 offers up to 20 hours of listening, dual passive radiators for richer sound and stereo pairing. For under £30, the BoomBar 30 Bluetooth Speaker provides unmatched value for money.

Tado Smart Radiator Valve (£69.99)

Tado’s Smart Radiator Valve simply replaces conventional radiator thermostats so heating can be controlled via smart devices. You can even heat each radiator individually to a precise temperature, as opposed to turning a conventional nob and hoping for the best.

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat (£99.99)

Tado’s economical Smart Thermostat offers mobile control of your heating – making it simple to control your thermostat from anywhere, saving energy and increasing comfort at the same time.

Roku Streambar (£129.99)

Upgrade any TV by combining seamless streaming and great sound quality in one easy-to-use 4K HDR player/speaker. Roku’s Streambar streams Roku to your TV, noise balances loud commercials, and can even work as an independent Bluetooth speaker – everything you need in one.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (£49.99)

With super-fast startup and a long-range Wi-Fi receiver for a smooth streaming experience in 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Roku’s streaming stick is now more powerful than ever. Stream Roku’s extensive collection of free, live, and premium TV, share content from your apple device using AirPlay, and voice control your TV with Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 pen (£3,499.95)

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 27 pen was built as an extension of an artist’s hand and vision. This next-generation pen and touch technology, has a perfect combination of best-in-class screen and colour performance and customizable ergonomic enhancements.

Wacom One Creative Pen Tablet (£35.99)

This pen tablet with natural feel pen is great for sketching, editing, writing and annotating on the computer, all the while being small enough for use on the go. It is compatible with most pen-e nabled creative software and online apps on PC, Mac, and now Chromebook. The ultimate accessory for learners, illustrators and creatives.

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Dryer (£129.99)

This lightweight hair dryer uses far-infrared technology, helping to prevent prolonged heat exposure by reducing drying time by up to 50%. Nicky Clarke’s patented honeycomb-shaped heating element distributes heat evenly across the hair & scalp, which – combined with its infrared technology – makes this a truly special gift.

Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Straightener (£129.99)

Infrared technology in the Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Straightener heats hair from the inside-out, helping to maintain moisture and seal the cuticle, giving the hair a natural shine.

Flexson Floor Stand for Sonos Five (£109.99)

Designed bespoke for Sonos Five and Play:5 to sturdily position the speaker at the ideal seated listening height, Flexson’s floor stands are easy to assemble, allow both horizontal and vertical orientation of the speaker, and sit fashionably unnoticeable amongst your home décor.

Flexson Wall Mount for Sonos Ray (£25.00)

This is an award-winning mounting solution with sound-optimising design for sturdy positioning anywhere on your wall.

Moccamaster KBG Select (from £231.50)

The Moccamaster KBG Select is the successor to the KBG741, built in the same iconic design since 1974. With a filter holder, hot plate, and copper heating element, the KBG Select is designed to promise a cup of smooth, hot coffee, every time. Amongst the 21 colours to choose from you’re sure to find the perfect gift for family, a friend, or to treat yourself.

Peddle Go electric bike (£1,599.99)

Peddle Go is the perfect electric bike for your daily commute, and gets you where you need to be, on time and feeling great. It arrives 100% assembled and its Alloy lightweight frames make for a smoother and easier ride. Always on the go? Peddle’s perfect for you!

Peddle Step electric bike (£1,799.99)

Begin every journey on the right foot – Peddle Step electric bike offers a fuss-free way to start your adventure. Its sturdy step-through frame makes mounting and dismounting a breeze. When set to Walking Mode, the bicycle’s motor slows down, so you get a helping hand when you’re pushing it beside you.