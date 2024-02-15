I’m not taking the new pastel Swatch What If? watch off for the rest of spring

I’ve been a big fan of the Swatch What If? collection since it first launched last year. It arrived at the perfect time, just as small, unusual-shaped watches such as the Cartier Crash and Cartier Pebble were taking centre stage.

Yes, it’s time to move over steel sports watches and divers – petite gold watches are the ‘hype watch’ now (just look at the new Piaget Polo).

While there are plenty of affordable Submariner and Royal Oak alternatives out there, there are very few cheap alternatives to the likes of a Cartier Tank or a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso.

Enter the Swatch What If? collection – a 33mm square watch available for under £100. The timing is perfect.

The collection looks back forty years ago, where, in 1982, the founders of Swatch were faced with a huge decision – should their new revolutionary plastic watch be round or square? Of course, they chose round, and that fortunate decision paved the way for a bright, vibrant, and successful 40 years for the brand.

‘What If’ imagines a world where a square Swatch was chosen, by revisiting the square watch prototype from 1982 to create the exciting new watch model.

The playful case shape is now available in equally playful pastel shades which are perfect for spring. They’re a great combination of history, wearability, and fun.

Just like the original collection, these new pastel watches are made from Swatch’s innovative Bioceramic material, combing ceramic powder with biosourced plastic material to achieve enhanced strength and durability.

It’s not just the case that’s made from Bioceramic material – it is also used in the crown, strap and buckle.

So now, just like I have the perfect Halloween watch in the Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ 50 Phantoms, I also have the perfect Easter wristwatch with the pastel Swatch What If? Now I just need one for Christmas, Diwali, and Eid.

The pastel What If collection is available to buy now from the Swatch website, priced at $110 in the US and £91 in the UK.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech