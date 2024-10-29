I’m not sure I’m outdoorsy enough for the Jeep Avenger North Face Edition

Off-road expert Jeep has collaborated with rugged outdoors brand The North Face to produce an even more adventure-ready version of the Jeep Avenger 4XE. The boldly-styled all-wheel drive crossover was launched at the foot of Mont Blanc, to signal the fact Jeep will build just 4806 units – the same height in metres as the highest mountain in the Alps.

Mechanically it’s largely the same Avenger 4XE hybrid that has proven successful for Jeep across Europe, which means a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine and a pair of 21kW electric motors (one for each axle), with the former sending power through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The look and feel is altogether funkier, starting with a ride height that’s a considerable 210mm greater than the original car. Tweaked front and rear bumper angles boost its off-road ability further. The Avenger North Face Edition stands out with Summit Gold exterior flourishes, along with cool topographic line art decals of Mont Blanc – most notably on the bonnet. Other neat touches include detailed 17in alloy wheels and dedicated badging that gives the mini-SUV a strong whiff of the unique.

Inside, the Jeep Avenger 4XE really looks the part thanks to The North Face colour coding. There are washable and breathable seats covered in hydrophobic material, while the pockets on the back of the front seats have the same style of elastic webbing found on The North Face backpacks. The floor mats, which have been specially created, emulate the flowing topographic lines of Mont Blanc itself.

The Jeep Avenger 4XE also comes with an impressive level of tech as standard, including a 10.25in touchscreen supplemented by a 10.25in digital instrument cluster. Off-road appeal is boosted with hill descent control, plus there’s also a 180-degree rear camera to help spot any cavernous drops when you’re doing a tight three-point turn on the slopes. Automatic high beam and keyless start come as standard, too.

Jeep will also through in a colour-coded tent, duffle bag and water bottle with every car sold, so you can head straight from the dealership to the mountains. Expect to pay £34,999 to get one on your driveway.