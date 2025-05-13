I’ve driven a new version of the Jeep Avenger and The North Face edition is properly rugged

Stuff Verdict Rugged looks and decent off-road characteristics make The North Face Avenger 4xe a top choice for attention seekers. Pros Limited edition looks seem worth the cash

Lots of familiar Stellantis brand functionality

Surprisingly good on the softer stuff Cons Not the most sophisticated drive mode options

It’s up against plenty of stiff competition

Not particularly big in the back seat area

Introduction

I first got to drive the Jeep Avenger a couple of years ago now and, while it had obvious off-road looks, it didn’t feel like it was going to be that capable in the dirt. When I tried it on dusty tracks, rather than rocky terrain covered in mud, it behaved as expected. It was respectable – but still looked better when pootled around town in its brash metallic yellow paint job.

There’s now an updated version of the compact SUV, which is available in three variants – the Upland, the Overland and this, The North Face edition. Created as a collaboration with the hardy outdoor clothing brand, this is an altogether beefier piece of work.

Thanks to some clever tweaks and fine-tuning, the Jeep Avenger in The North Face guise is also pretty handy when it comes to hitting the mud and ruts. I should know, having spent some time skidding and sliding my way down soggy slopes, while also refreshing my memory as to how nicely this rugged machine behaves on conventional tarmac surfaces too. If you’re looking for relatively small car fun via a hybrid powertrain, it’s an intriguing variation on the theme.

The styling

I think the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face is a great looking variation on the original, and with only 4,806 versions being produced (the same height as Mont Blanc, see), there’s some exclusivity on offer too. This is a more rugged-looking machine than the stock-standard Avenger, with plenty of need off-road cosmetic touches that sets the theme perfectly.

Taking my first tour of the exterior, I loved the bold colours that emulate The North Face branding style. Highlights include the neat black alloys with gold embellishments, a custom grille section and a bonnet that is resplendent with The North Face logo. It’s all way more rugged in feel and this persona extends to the fun and funky interior too.

In fact, the interior is a really nice place to be. Again, the main theme is The North Face, with trim coloured to match the brand styling. But, the look goes further, with great seat coverings that could have been fashioned from The North Face backpacks. Adding to the appeal are the topographic styling lines that run across the dash. After dark, the ambient lighting merely beefs up the theme and, overall, this is quite the place to be if you’re set for a weekend in the wilds.

The drive

The original Jeep Avenger I drove was an all-electric affair, whereas The North Face edition Avenger 4xe uses a hybrid setup. And not the plug-in kind. This incorporates two electric motors with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, so there’s plenty of tug from the front-wheel drive while the secondary electric motor offers assistance to the rear wheels. As a result, this provides a slightly spicier experience than the slightly more sedate EV edition, especially if the Selec-Terrain setting is picked from the drive mode options.

This is most noticeable when The North Face Avenger 4xe is turned off the tarmac and onto muddy tracks, where it performs admirably for something that, on face value, only suggests pose factor. Take it from me, this compact machine got over terrain that I didn’t expect it to. Sure, it’ll bottom out on bigger bumps and ruts, but the help from those electric motors is smart and selective, allowing the Avenger to get itself out of muddy messes with surprising aplomb.

Better yet, the revised front and back bumpers mean it can tackle serious inclines and declines. There’s other stuff that endorses the off-road credentials too, like proper protection underneath, a boosted 210mm clearance, multilink rear suspension and a beefy wading depth up to 400mm. Adding in the chunky tyres on the car I drove and it felt like a proper off-roader rather than a poser with just fancy decals to show off.

Driven on the road, The North Face Avenger 4xe is capable enough too, although it’s no rocket ship. Handling is as you’d expect, a little roly-poly when pushed through twists and turns, but that somehow adds to the fun. While this car is likely to see most use on regular roads, if I owned one, I think I would look for as many dirt tracks routes as I could find to get most value from The North Face edition.

The technology

The Jeep Avenger 4xe packs in all the basics when it comes to tech, much of which is found inside the reasonable 10.25in touchscreen. The graphics are good rather than great and functionality is a little patchy. However, there is the option to use wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and, for me anyway, this is probably the way forwards for longer periods spent behind the wheel.

There are also a decent selection of the usual driving aids, and the 360-degree camera is useful due to the rather enclosed rear window area of the car. The other key point is a gaggle of physical buttons down below the pod-like touchscreen, which can be used to change the temperature and carry out other basic tasks, all without venturing near the touchscreen. I quite like the simplicity of the arrangement.

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face verdict

I’m glad the Jeep Avenger has been given a little more capability for getting it to go off-road, although I’m not quite sure how much of that will happen. The North Face edition looks great when it’s splashed in mud and appears ideally suited to country lanes here in the UK. However, I think this car will spend most of its life on bog-standard roads, which seems like a bit of a shame.

Nevertheless, if you’re a bit of an attention seeker on a budget, the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face edition ticks all the right boxes.

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face technical specifications

Powertrain 1.2l petrol engine + 2x 21kW permanent magnet synchronous motors Power 144bhp Torque 170lb-ft 0-62mph 9.5sec Top speed 121mph Range 54mpg Charge rate N/A Cargo volume 325 litres