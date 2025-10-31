The new Jeep Compass is bigger and I think it looks better than ever

Plenty of car fans have a soft spot for Jeep. Sure, today’s line-up is far removed from the utilitarian Willys original or similarly iconic Wrangler, with posh seats and tons of tech replacing the original minimalistic vibes. You can even get a fully electric one. However, the new Jeep Compass, just showcased at the Melfi factory in Italy where production has now started, boasts the same level of appeal.



This mid-size SUV, which sits on the STLA Medium platform developed by parent company Stellantis, is like a beefed-up version of the already popular Jeep Avenger. That was a cute and cuddly compact SUV, but for anyone who needs a bit more butch, the Jeep Compass is gonna fit the bill.



There’ll be three powertrain options: a 145hp e-hybrid, 195hp plug-in, and an EV delivering up to 375hp. Pure electric looks the best bet to me, but the other models definitely broaden its appeal. Also look out for a dual motor, all-wheel drive Compass 4xe next year, which will be able to deliver a mammoth 3100Nm of torque courtesy of a second electric motor at the rear. That should mean it’ll be decent on challenging inclines, with a cheeky 10mm of extra ground clearance for good measure.

The smaller 73kWh battery version should be able to eke out 310 miles per charge, while a larger 97kWh model aims for 403 miles.

The plug-in Compass mates a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a single e-motor and 17.9kWh battery that targets 50 miles of electric range. It could be a good bet for urban explorers who also like to travel further afield.



This being a Jeep, it’s the all-round capable nature of the new Compass that adds extra appeal. The designers have worked hard to boost the SUV’s rugged potential, with no less than 200mm of ground clearance. A wading depth of 470mm makes it a sensible option for the UK, where our wonderfully unpredictable weather can produce urban flooding out of nowhere.



A lot of the design cues come from the smaller Avenger, but with everything beefed up to 11. The grille leaves nobody guessing what you’re driving, while the chunky wheel arch trims and methodically chiselled front and rear bumpers create a look that suggests this is an SUV that can actually go off-road without fretting.



While mud running will probably be down the priority list for most suburban buyers, the Jeep Compass also packs in plenty of everyday essentials. An expansive dashboard area is dominated by a 10in instrument panel and generous 16in touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality sit alongside a very decent level of kit. There are some buttons too, in case you’re allergic to touchscreen infotainment setups.

Robust plastic trim panels and chunky rubber floor mats cater to family buyers and anyone with pets, but the Compass isn’t entirely utilitarian. The Melfi factory has a wealth of innovative machines that produce dashboard components with incredibly delicate stitching.



It’s all quite plush, in a Jeep kinda way. The frontal cabin storage options are many and varied, while the trunk has 550 litres of storage – plus a versatile seating arrangement that can uncork even more with little effort.

Order books are set to open in summer 2026. Now, when can I drive one?