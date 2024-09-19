Huawei launches a range of upgraded smartwatches, and one left me seriously impressed

Huawei’s latest wearable lineup has been officially unveiled today at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, and there’s something for everyone.

With a focus on health, fitness, and style, the new range includes the slimline Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the adventure-ready Watch Ultimate Green, and the breakthrough Watch D2.

I’ve had a chance to get hands-on with all of the new smartwatches and found them very impressive, but one watch, in particular, stole the spotlight for me… which we’ll get onto later. Here’s everything you need to know about the new lineup:

Huawei Watch GT 5 Series: A great everyday smartwatch

First up, is the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series. Available in both ‘Pro’ and ‘Standard’ editions, these smartwatches are designed for those who want their tech to look as good as it performs. The Pro version is crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic, giving heaps of durability. It’s been designed to look more premium as well, with an angular case shape and slim profile.

But it’s not just about looks. The new Huawei TruSense System offers upgraded health and fitness tracking with more accurate sensors and faster results, making it easier to monitor workouts and daily activity.

With up to 14 days of battery life (for the 46mm versions), it’s the perfect companion for those long weekends away or extended adventures. And for golfers and divers, there are specialized modes to keep track of your game or underwater explorations.

The new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series launches today starting from £230 for the GT 5 and £330 for the GT 5 Pro. If you order from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between 19th September and 22nd October you’ll get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds.

You’ll also be eligible for a free 3-month membership to Huawei Health+, which gives access to a wealth of exclusive benefits, including workouts from beginner to advanced, guided meditations, Stay Fit Plan, and breathing exercises.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Green: Four!

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Green is an update to last year’s release, but this time it’s all about getting an advantage on the golf course.

Sporting a dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel in white and green, I think it looks amazing. Designed for the more adventurous, this watch comes with an enhanced Expedition Mode and advanced Golf Course features, which include AI caddie support, play distance, and more.

The new Huawei Watch Ultimate is available today priced at £750. If you order from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between 19th September and 22nd October, you’ll get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 earbuds.

While it certainly offers impressive capabilities for outdoor enthusiasts, I found it a little too large for my wrists, so I was more drawn to its more health-centric cousin: the Huawei Watch D2…

Huawei Watch D2: A Blood Pressure Breakthrough

Now, this is where things get seriously interesting. The Huawei Watch D2 has left me genuinely impressed (which is quite rare, after 10 years as a tech journalist).

Huawei has taken a giant leap forward by making this sleek wearable not just a smartwatch but a medical-grade blood pressure monitor. It’s the first smartwatch to be certified as an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device, with NMPA and MDR certifications. For anyone who needs to monitor their blood pressure regularly, this is a game-changer.

What sets it apart even further is its slim, stylish design. Huawei managed to pack a serious amount of tech into a device that’s not much bulkier than an Apple Watch. Featuring a narrow mechanical airbag for precise readings and a large 1.82-inch display, it’s a far cry from the clunky arm-cuff blood pressure monitors you’re used to seeing. This means you can monitor your blood pressure 24/7, which gives a much better picture of your overall health.

But that’s not all – for the hypochondriacs amongst us, Huawei’s TruSense System can generate a comprehensive Health Overview report with up to nine body indicators (which can then be shared with your GP).

The new Huawei Watch D2 launches today priced at £350. If you order from the UK Huawei Store and Amazon between 19th September and 22nd October you’ll get a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i earbuds.

I think it’s fair to say Huawei has set a new bar for wearable health tech, and it’ll be exciting to see where they take this next.

