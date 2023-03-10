Honor’s new Pad X8 is an all-rounder tablet for an entry-level price

Honor’s pretty well-known for cutting prices while delivering solid performance from its devices. And the brand’s latest tablet is no exception. Dubbed the Pad X8, Honor’s new entry-level tablet is a solid all-rounder that packs in plenty of features.

The Pad X8 boasts a sleek, ultra-slim design with an aluminium body. It clocks in at just 7.5mm thin, making it a super portable tablet you can slip in your bag. On the front, you’ll find a 10.1-inch FHD display with an admirable 1920×1200 resolution. You’ll get over 16 million colours, high-resolution images, eye-comfort mode, and even a blue light mode.

Inside, you’ll find a MediaTek MT8786 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM. It’s more than enough power to keep you going through daily tasks and light gaming. Powering all of this is a rather large 5100mAh battery, that supports 10W charging via USB-C. Turn over to the rear, and you get a 5MP main camera accompanying the 2MP selfie snapper up-front. These cameras aren’t anything to write home about, but will get you through in a pinch.

Honor packed two high-amplitude speakers into the Pad X8 for impressive sound. The brand reckons it can mimic the movie-theatre experience on your smaller screen. You can also expect to find Bluetooth 5.1, and Magic UI 6.1 which is powered by Android 12.

Fancy getting your hands on this new budget slate? You can order the Honor Pad X8 directly from the brand for £180, or from alternative retailers. It’s available now, so there is no pre-ordering involved. Compared to other affordable tablets, Honor’s latest comes in for quite a competitive price.