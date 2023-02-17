Honor packs big upgrades in its latest entry-level smartphone: the X8a

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a bunch of new smartphones hit the shelves. And further cementing its position in the entry-level market is Honor, with its latest budget offering. Dubbed the Honor X8a, the new smartphone packs some noticeable upgrades from the previous iteration of the X series.

This 6.7-inch budget dialler boasts a FHD+ LCD display with 2388x1080px resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s not the best display you’ll find, but it’ll get pretty bright and look rather sharp. At the top of the display is a 16MP selfie cam in the hole-punch style you either love or hate. Turn over to the rear, and you’ll find a triple camera system. Led by a 100MP main snapper, you’ll also find a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Expect bright and punchy pictures from the main sensor.

Inside the device is the MediaTek Helio G66 chipset – you’ll be covered for everyday use and light gaming with this processor. Powering it all is a 4500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging, so you can juice it back up in a flash. This will easily get you through the day without needing to hunt for the charger. The X8a runs Magic UI 6.1, which is Honor’s skin of Android 12.

Fancy slipping Honor’s latest into your pocket? The X8a is available to order for £220 from Honor directly or from Amazon. It’s available in Titanium Silver, Cyan Lake, or Midnight Black. Unfortunately, there’s only one spec option available: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.