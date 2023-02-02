Honor X7a is a slim smartphone with a huge battery

Sick of your phone running out of pep before you do? If you’re regularly getting the battery blues, Honor’s latest sensibly-priced smartphone might be the answer. The Honor X7a lands with a more capacious cell than blowers costing five times the price, and doesn’t skimp on tech elsewhere either.

It’s a mere 8.3mm thick, but underneath the 6.74in screen lurks a 5330mAh battery that Honor says is good for 42 hours of social scrolling or phone calls, and 29 hours of music streaming on a full charge. 22.5W fast charging over USB-C promises another 10 hours of playback from a 30 minute top-up.

The 1600×720 resolution LCD display shouldn’t sip too much juice, and will be easy on the eye – industry expert TUV Rheinland has rated it for low levels of blue light emissions. Behind it there’s a MediaTek Helio G37 providing the CPU muscle, paired with 6GB of RAM and running Honor’s MagicUI 6.1 on top of Android 12. 128GB of on-board storage is respectable for a budget phone, and there’s also a microSD card slot for adding extra capacity when you need it.

On the rear you’ll find a quartet of cameras, headlined by a 50MP main snapper with phase-detect autofocus. The other three are more in keeping with the phone’s low price, with a 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also an 8MP selfie cam up front.

The Honor X7a is up for pre-order in the UK from today for £180, in a choice of Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black colours. Argos, Amazon, Currys and Very will all be stocking it at launch, or you can bag one directly from the Hihonor website.