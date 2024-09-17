Genshin Impact fans should get in line for these cutesy gaming mice

Casual gaming colossus Genshin Impact is no stranger to a collab or two. Its cutesy anime cast have shown up on everything from smartphones to wireless earbuds, and now it’s time for PC peripherals to get a gacha-inspired makeover. Logitech has teamed up with game creator Hoyoverse for a new set of branded gear, kicking off with the G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse.

The special edition G309 gets a new look inspired by ice maiden Kamisato Ayaka, complete with character art covering the main mouse buttons, signature and ice crystals on the mouse body, and pink side buttons.

It’s otherwise rocking the same internals as the vanilla G309 Lightspeed, including a choice of Logitech’s in-house wireless tech or Bluetooth connectivity, Hero 25K optical sensor, Lightforce hybrid mechanical button switches, and a battery that’s good for over 600 hours of use in Bluetooth mode from a single AA battery. It’ll also play nicely with Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging mat with an optional power puck.

Genshin fans can pre-order now on Amazon; the G309 Lightspeed Kamisato Ayaka Special Edition will set you back $80 in the US, and should start shipping in October.

The line-up will expand in early 2025 with three G305 Lightspeed editions, for Hoyoverse aficionados who favour characters Sayu Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou. There’s no word yet on pricing or an exact launch date. Logitech has plans to add headsets and keyboards into the mix later down the line, too.

Logitech also used its Logi Play press conference to announce an update for its Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. Genshin Impact will now support the built-in controller out of the box, making it the first way to play the game on the move without messy custom input binds.