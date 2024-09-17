Logitech’s two new flavours of pro-grade gaming mice will suit every grip style

I’ve long been a fan of Logitech’s Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse – but admit the shape isn’t for everyone. Plenty of pro gamers clearly thought so too, and Logitech tapped up their collective knowledge to crowdsource something altogether more comfortable. The Pro X Superlight 2 DEX has familiar internals but an all-new shape that prioritises comfort.

The new mouse was revealed at the Logi Play event in Paris, alongside a long-awaited update to the firm’s ambidextrous offering: the Pro 2 Lightspeed.

The Superlight 2 DEX has an asymmetric rear shape that’s tilted to more naturally support your index and middle finger. For claw grip players like myself it’s a welcome step up from the original, and lets you be a bit more liberal with your hand placement. It’s physically larger than the Superlight 2, but weighs the same 60g. That’s not exactly featherweight, but Logitech reckons going even lighter would upset the balance for a mouse this size and shape.

Underneath things haven’t changed all that much, with the same Hero2 wireless sensor and Lightforce hybrid mouse buttons, which blend optical reliability with the tactile feedback of a mechanical switch. The sensor is good for a breakneck 88G of accurate tracking, and tops out at a pinpoint precise 44,000dpi.

It’ll do wired play over USB-C and wireless via Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless receiver. Bluetooth remains MIA, as Logitech says it adds complexity and weight without benefiting pro gamers. Battery life is pegged at 95 hours per charge, or you can use Logitech’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad to play pretty much indefinitely.

The Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is going on sale this week for $159/£149/€169, in Logitech’s now-familiar black, white and pink colour options. It’ll be on the Logitech store first, with all the usual retailers to follow.

Southpaws have been waiting for a second-gen G Pro Wireless for years. The Pro 2 Lightspeed is precisely that mouse, building on the original with Logitech’s latest Hero 2 sensor and Lightforce hybrid switches.

It keeps the ambidextrous shape and only tips the scales at 80g, so is still pretty lightweight given it has a pair of extra buttons on either side and some RGB lighting illuminating the Logitech G logo on the palm grip.

Out of the box won’t deliver the absolute best wireless polling rates of Logitech’s mouse line – but you’ll be able to pair it with an optional Pro Lightspeed wireless receiver and unlock higher speeds for when every millisecond counts.

The internal battery is good for up to 95 hours of play time – a 50% boost over what the first-gen version could manage. USB-C charging is also a welcome upgrade from the old mouse, which made do with USB-C.

The Pro 2 Lightspeed is up for pre-order right now directly from the Logitech website, in black, white, and pink colours. Expect to pay $129/£120/€129 to get one on your desk.