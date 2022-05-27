The Razer Enki Pro is a no-compromise luxury gaming throne

Are you sitting comfortably? Probably not as much as if your buns were sunk into Razer’s new premium gaming chair. The Razer Enki Pro is a top-end alternative to the current Iskur and vanilla Enki, one that steps things up with superior support and the kinds of materials more commonly found on sports cars than office seats.

First revealed at CES back in January, and now ready to ship to gamers in need of a posture improvement, the Enki Pro is all about the details. It might look like Razer has followed the typical racing chair recipe, but look closer and you’ll spot the extended shoulder arches set at 110°, and the ultra-wide 21in seat base. They’re meant to work in tandem to distribute weight better, which could cut down on aches and pains after pulling an all-night gaming sesh.

There’s built-in lumbar support, along with dual-density cushioning in the back rest that’s firm towards the edges but softer near the cradle of your back. It’ll tilt back as much as 152°, with manual locking controls for when you’ve found the perfect angle for getting work done – or peak gaming performance.

The seat base and backrest are swathed in Alcantara, with the outer edges finished in leatherette that’s built to take a beating from daily use. The black materials are paired with subtle green stitching and a Razer logo on the headrest, which will look equally at home on an office Zoom call as it will on a Twitch stream.

While the regular Enki uses straps for its head and neck cushion, the Enki Pro gets a slicker, curved magnetic cushion that’s still easily adjustable, but won’t flop down if you’re especially animated whenever you miss a headshot.

The Enki Pro is on sale now, directly from Razer. It’ll set you back Herman Miller-rivalling £999, plus shipping.