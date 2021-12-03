Office upgrades: 13 gadgets to boost your 9-to-5

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

Laptop trackpads might do the business when you’re working from a cafe for a few hours, but if you’re going to be shifting your entire 9 to 5 to the home front, you’ll want to invest in a decent mouse. Naturally, the Logitech MX Vertical Mouse we spotlighted above remains a solid option, but we’re also aware that it’s a pretty pricey beast. So, if you’re only planning on becoming a remote worker until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, why not opt for the Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse.

The affordable clicker costs around £30 but can usually be found a lot cheaper. It’s also as quiet as they come, which will help keep the peace in your increasingly busy flat, features contoured soft rubber grips for comfort, and should last for 24 months on a pair of standard AA batteries. Better yet, it’ll work with your Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, or Linux-based computers without any additional software – just whip it out of the box, plug in the bundled nano receiver, and get to work!

Kensington StudioCaddy

A cluttered desktop is the kind of thing that keeps Jony Ive up at night. If your domestic workspace is a shrine to Apple, honour the maker with a streamlined stack of stuff. This multi-device dock from Kensington neatly harbours every portable piece of kit in the Apple ecosystem – and charges them all at the same time.

Rest your iPhone against the upstanding plinth, drop your AirPods on the charging pad, then slot your iPad and MacBook in the docks behind. Your phone and ‘phones will be refuelled wirelessly, while 20W USB-C and 12W USB-A ports power your tablet and laptop. Those USB outputs also work with non-Apple accessories, should you ever let such foreign objects into your Cupertino-themed office.