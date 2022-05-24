Logitech MX Mechanical learns a trick or two from gaming keyboards

When it comes to typing precision, gamers are well-served by tactile (but loud) mechanical keyboards. But what about creatives and office workers that don’t want to deafen their colleagues? Enter Logitech’s two latest pro-grade ‘boards, the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini.

They’re the first in Logitech’s Master series to swap membranes for mechanical key switches, with a low profile design that avoids the bulk of a typical gaming keyboard. The blend of key cap colours help you quickly pick out work-related keys at a glance, and the white backlight automatically adjusts based on how well-lit your office space is. Step away from your desk and it dims completely to save on battery life.

Tactile Quiet switches keep the volume down even if your typing fingers are like mini jackhammers, with a more responsive feel than you’ll get from other switches. Though if that’s your sort of thing, Logitech also has versions with Linear red switches and Clicky blue ones for certain territories. No word on whether that includes the UK, though.

The MX Mechanical is a full-size keyboard, while the more compact MX Mechanical Mini ditches the number pad to take up less room on a desk. Both are wireless, with built-in batteries and USB-C charging. Expect up to 15 days between top-ups with the backlight on, or a mammoth 10 months with it off.

There’s a bundled USB dongle, but both also play nicely over Bluetooth. No OS is left out, with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux all supported.

Like all Logitech gear the new keyboards are certified carbon neutral, and use recycled plastic: 45% for MX Mechanical and 47% for MX Mechanical Mini. The aluminium top plate is made from low carbon aluminum using renewable energy, so they’re good for your conscience as well as your wrists.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are going on sale later this month, direct from Logitech and all the usual retailers. Expect to pay £170 for the MX Mechanical, and £150 for the MX Mechanical Mini.

Good things come in threes

An all-new MX Master mouse is set to land alongside the keyboard duo, with its own take on noise reduction. Logitech reckons the MX Master 3 has clicks that are up to 90% quieter than the outgoing MX Master 3, while retaining the same precise feeling.

The 8000 DPI optical sensor is able to track on most desk surfaces, including glass, and is rapid enough to navigate the largest of monitors without having to launch your mouse arm half-way across the desk. A side scroll wheel handles horizontal navigation, handy for spreadsheet maestros, and the main scroll wheel uses Logitech’s proprietary MagSpeed Electromagnetic tech that can blitz through 1000 lines in one second.

An ergonomic design should keep your wrist comfortable all day, and the Logi Options+ software lets you customise the buttons. Expect up to 70 days of use, with one minute of charge good for three more hours of work.

It’ll be on sale alongside the new keyboards later this month, with prices set to start from £99.