CEENIU Power Dock is a sleek aluminium mouse pad that can charge up to five devices at once
Your notebook and devices might have got skinnier over the years, but that’s not much help when you need to cart about a small pile of bulky chargers to keep them all juiced up. CEENIU Power Dock ($69) offers a better alternative. Masquerading as an aluminium mouse pad sleek and thin enough to make Jony Ive wiggle an eyebrow appreciatively, Power Dock includes built-in wireless charging, and plenty of USB ports (one micro-USB, one USB-C, and three USB-A). It’ll charge up to five devices while it’s getting charged itself, should be good for a couple of full iPhone X or Samsung 8 charges on the road, and can additionally double as a heat prevention pad to stop your notebook toasting your nethers. Plonk your cash down now, and you’ll be in charging, mousing, and coolish lap bliss come August.