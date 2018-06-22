Play retro Nintendo Switch games vertically with the Flip Grip

Few consoles are as versatile as the Switch. Want to play on the big screen? Slot it into its dock and you’re off. Want to play in bed? Just attach the Joy-Cons. What about Mario Kart 8 split-screen in the pub? We’re sadly still yet to see it happen, but it couldn’t be easier. If there’s one thing you can’t comfortably do on Nintendo’s machine, though, it’s playing it vertically, even though arcade classics like Donkey Kong (OG), Ikaruga, Galaga and Pac-man support it. Enter the Flip Grip, a new accessory that lets you flip the Switch 90 degrees and play these games the proper way. Once the console has clicked into place in the plastic dock, you just slide the Joy-Cons along the rails on either side. It looks a bit odd, but that’s a small price to pay for freeing yourself from unsightly black bars as you chase high scores. Pre-order from $12.