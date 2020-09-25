Numskull’s Switch steering wheel takes your Mario Kart skills to the next level

Mario Kart isn’t exactly the kind of racing game that requires you to think about serious stuff like car setups, tyre strategies, or braking points – but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek every possible advantage when it comes to chasing the chequered flag. Numskull’s Steering Wheel Table Attachment (£14.99) for Nintendo’s Switch offers a realistic housing for your Joy-Con controllers, so you can stick it to a flat surface and use the motion-sensitive steering to make sure you’re nailing those apexes, whether it’s around Spa-Francorchamps on GRID Autosport or Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road. Sure, it’s probably not going to be good enough for Lewis Hamilton, but when did he last have to avoid a banana skin or red shell at one of his races?