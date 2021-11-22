Nintendo’s Black Friday bundle saves you more than £50 on a Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Navigating Black Friday discounts is trickier than avoiding red shells around Rainbow Road. Telling the real deals from the marketing smarts can feel like taking a chance on an Item Box. But if you’re shopping for a Switch, Nintendo’s best Black Friday bundle is a pick-up worth pursuing.

It’s no secret that we love Nintendo’s modular console: we gave it five stars back in 2018 – and we’re still playing it today. It’s also no secret that we love Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We also gave it five stars and we’re also still playing it. Want to enjoy both of those together? Nintendo’s got the combo for you.

Ninty’s Black Friday bundle deal pairs the standard Switch with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in, plus free express delivery from the Nintendo online store – so you could be playing before it’s even Black Friday.

How much does the bundle cost? Just £260 – which is the normal price of a standalone Nintendo Switch console without any extras. Bought separately, the items included in Nintendo’s Black Friday package would set you back £317. That means you’re saving the best part of £56, which you can use to bag some discounted games and accessories from elsewhere in Nintendo’s Black Friday sale.

Put another way, you’re paying the usual price for a standard Nintendo Switch console, but getting one of the best arcade racing games thrown in for free, as well as 90 days of complimentary online play. And it’ll all turn up at your door just a day or two after you order. Not bad at all, Ninty.

If a Switch is top of your wish list, Black Friday could definitely be the best time to buy one. Nintendo’s offering bundle discounts on a range of games, with packages featuring Animal Crossing, Pokémon and Super Mario 3D World, as well as a deal which includes Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

