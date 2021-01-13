Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition mimics its most famous mascot

Nintendo hasn't exactly plumbed the depths for inspiration when designing its latest special edition console. The striking Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition ($299) emulates the company's most famous mascot with a bold colour scheme that screams 'it's-a-me!', and is notable for being the first console in living memory to channel the questionable fashion of a fictional plumber. It also marks the first time the Switch itself has been given a new lick of paint, with previous special editions only daring to revamp the Joy-Cons and dock. For those keen to bolster their burgeoning collection, the eye-catching unit will launch at select retailers on February 12 and includes a pair of red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and system combo, and a stylised Mario Red & Blue Edition carry case (complete with screen protector). If you simply can't get enough of Luigi's perpetually praised brother, you'll also be interested to hear how we got on with real-life racer Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and the surprisingly fun Lego Super Mario kit.