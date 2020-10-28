The meat of the single-player offering (more on multiplayer shortly), as in any Mario Kart game, is the Grand Prix mode. Sticking with tradition, there are four engine classes, starting with 50cc and topping out at 200cc. The expert modes can only be unlocked when you win a certain amount of trophies, and while the karts themselves aren’t very fast in real life, they certainly look zippy on-screen. We reckon there’s more than enough challenge to keep younger gamers hooked, and with eight cups to compete in (plus one that randomises the track selection), you’re not short of content.

Once you’ve sorted the physical components of your course and initiated a race, the game merges your camera feed with virtual items, scenery, and of course, racers. It’s Mario Kart as you know it, but simplified - drifting is understandably pared back and you can’t drag bananas or mushrooms behind you for strategic purpose - to ensure anyone can pick up and play.

Because each race in the various GPs has a theme, a fairly basic real-world course can be transformed in the game. In the Special Cup’s World 1-1, for example, you have to weave your way around 16-bit Goombas that stroll around the course with reckless abandon, while Lightning Lagoon in the Mushroom Cup submerges the room in water, threatening to electrocute you at each gate. Chain Chomp Stadium, meanwhile, is exactly what it sounds like.

Mario Kart Live is one of the best examples of AR we’ve seen, making your open-plan kitchen floor more exciting than it has any right to be. Of course, there are occasional dropouts and glitches that might send you bumper-first into a metal chair leg, but what’s Mario Kart without a bit of mayhem? Just be warned that you’re the only racer on the track that has to worry about smashing into real-world hazards. The others have it pretty easy.

Of course, because Home Circuit by its nature lacks the intricate course design that makes the best console entries so memorable, the action does get repetitive quite quickly, even with the frequent thematic shifts. For this reason, the game often encourages you to change up your course design mid-GP. At one point it actually insisted we did. You can also customise the gates so that one might drop items, and another gives you a speed boost, while you earn coins each time you place in a race, which unlock new outfits, karts and environments to be used in custom races.

Obviously you’re not getting anything close to the longevity or depth of a full-fat Mario Kart game, but Nintendo has squeezed as much as it could into the experience given the limitations, and you’ll struggle to find a children’s toy with more wow factor in the run-up to Christmas.