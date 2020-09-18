But first, the games Nintendo has included.

The most important (if not the most enjoyable to play today) of the trio is undoubtedly Super Mario 64. Not only did it bring the plumber into a three-dimensional realm for the first time, but it showed the world what was possible with 3D gaming, and there have been very few video games since that weren’t in some way influenced by it.

Controlling Mario has always been fun, but in 1996’s 64, Shigeru Miyamoto and his team devised for him an acrobatic moveset that made the most of the N64 controller’s analogue stick and was pure joy to master. Although it was obviously anything but, Nintendo made the transition from 2D to 3D platforming look effortless.

No matter how many times you’ve played this game (for us it’s at least three), star-hunting and Goomba-stomping in courses like 'Cool, Cool Mountain', 'Big Boo’s Haunt' and the deliriously inventive 'Tiny-Huge Island' on the Nintendo Switch is as irresistible as it’s been on any of the various formats Nintendo has released its genre-defining classic on in the past.

Following Mario 64 was always going to be a daunting task, and rather than take the safe option, Nintendo decided to get a bit weird with its first 3D sequel. In the GameCube's Super Mario Sunshine, Mario and the gang have decided to take a well-earned break from foiling Bowser’s evil schemes by jetting off to the tropical island resort of Delfino. But inevitably, it’s not long before the overworked plumber is on hero duty once again.

Sunshine remains a curio in the Mario series, and it really should have worked. Delfino is a vibrant, colourful island playground, while F.L.U.D.D, the water cannon-cum-jetpack Mario wears throughout the game, provides some memorable platforming moments.

But it lacks the extra layer of quality that all the best Nintendo, and particularly Mario, games have, its gameplay isn’t as tight as series veterans demand, and while its slightly off-kilter personality makes the game worth checking out for Mario historians, Sunshine is without question the weakest title in this package.

For our money, 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy is not only the highlight of the 3D All-Stars collection, but quite possibly the crown jewel of the entire Mario back catalogue.

The game, in which the plumber’s bi-monthly Peach rescue mission sees him blasted into space, is Nintendo at its ludicrously creative best. Super Mario 64 showed us how exciting 3D games could be, but in Galaxy the developers were no longer restricted by the boring presence of gravity, and the result is a planet-hopping epic that never runs out of surprises. And a glorious orchestral soundtrack only elevates it further.