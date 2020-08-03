Nintendo seems ideologically opposed to the conventional – and so it goes with Lego Super Mario. If you hoped for custom minifigs and fancy display sets, tough. Nintendo and Lego have instead crafted an oddball and yet sometimes very literal amalgamation of the classic 2D Super Mario Bros. and the plastic brick.

I’m skeptical but my six-year-old co-reviewer eagerly delves into the Adventures with Mario Starter Course (£49.99) – a required set, since it includes the game-starting warp pipe, the flagpole Mario slides down like a show-off, and the hero himself. (You also get a brick-built Bowser Jr. that looks like someone’s ironed his face flat, an endearingly grumpy goomba, and some basic obstacles.)

There are no instructions – more unconventional thinking? Instead, there’s an app to view steps in 3D, and that demands you connect Mario via Bluetooth. Turns out he’s a dinky battery powered computer with a screen that brings to life his eyes, mouth, and belly panel. You can, however, swap his hat and trousers if you buy a Power-Up Pack.

The builds are fun, if simple, and the use of printed pieces rather than stickers makes for a premium feel. The app incessantly plays the Mario theme – very on- brand – and videos detail how Mario interacts with hazards and obstacles. It’s all quite clever – movement triggers Mario’s accelerometer, making coins appear on his belly panel. A sensor between Mario’s feet recognises ‘Action Brick’ tiles when you want to kick off a timer – or win more coins by repeatedly stomping on a goomba.

We play mini-G’s carefully constructed course. There’s scope for ‘cheating’, but we play properly. Then Lego Mario falls asleep and needs reconnecting. Then he needs an update. The child thinks this is “funny”. Clearly, she’s never suffered a PS4 firmware update. Fortunately, Mario is up and running again in a couple of minutes – just as well, given the terrifying dead-eyed look when his screens are off.