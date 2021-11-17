Fujifilm’s instax mini evo is a super versatile hybrid instant camera

Instant makeover

Why choose between analogue or digital photography when you can have a product which mashes together the best of both? The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has the sought-after retro looks and classic functionality of an old-school instant camera but with the smarts of a digital camera. Store, share and print your images on the fly.

You’re spoilt for shooting options with ten integrated lens modes and a further 10 filter effect options. Connect the camera to the smartphone app via Bluetooth to transfer images captured to your mobile. There’s also remote shooting options, a tiny selfie mirror to help with framing, plus a Micro SD card slot ensuring there’s plenty of storage.

The Mini Evo doubles up as a printer allowing you to reproduce any photos from your camera roll. It feeds on Instax Mini Instant film which is capable of creating high quality prints (600dpi). There’s also a new film in town — the instax Mini Stone Grey, an alternative to the traditional white-border.

Powered by a lithium ion battery, it can take up to 100 shots on one charge and it’ll take 2-3 hours until it’s ready for the next ton. Going against its retro forebears, you’ll find a 3in LCD screen to select images, add frames, edit and print photos.

The Fujifilm instax mini evo will be available from 1 February 2022 for €200.