FiiO’s latest set of earbuds sit on your ears rather than in them

Pick up a pair of earbuds, and you’ll expect to pop them in your ears. While this is pretty standard, in-ears can be uncomfortable to wear, especially if you’re sweating it up in the gym. FiiO’s latest headphones are here to save your canals, offering an open-ear set of buds that sit over your ears rather than inside them.

FiiO’s new JW1 earbuds hook over your ears rather than sitting inside of them. They rest right over your ears, beaming sound directly down your canals. As your ears aren’t blocked up, you’ll still be able to hear the world around you, such as traffic if you’re outside. You’ll have to deal with a bit of sound leakage, but that’s the trade-off for added convenience here.

As for the earbuds themselves, you’ll find them founder by 14.2mm drivers for full-scale sound. You can expect an emphasis on low-end sound with the JW1s. FiiO has some pretty top-class audio gear available, so you can expect decent sound from these new open-ear buds. You’ll squeeze 13 hours of listening time out of these buds, with a further two charges from the transparent charging case. You’ll also find Bluetooth 5.3 for easy connectivity and a reliable connection. Plus, there are touch controls for you to easily toggle playback.

Rather set your earbuds over your ears than inside them? FiiO’s new JW1 buds are on the affordable side of the market, setting you back $40/£35. They’re available to order directly from the brand in either black or white.