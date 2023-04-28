Donkey Kong fans will go ape-solutely bananas for these four new Lego Super Mario sets

Sceptics scoffed at Lego Super Mario, on its 2020 debut. But ever since its launch, the line has relentlessly churned out new and imaginative sets. In 2021, Luigi joined the gang; and last year, Princess Peach arrived. Now, Lego Super Mario is welcoming Nintendo gaming icon Donkey Kong – along with Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Funky Kong and Dixie Kong.

The four new Lego Donkey Kong sets are Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set ($59.99/£57.99), Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set ($109.99/£94.99), Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set ($26.99/£20.99), and the wallet-friendly Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set ($10.99/£8.99). Heavily inspired by the games, these sets bring jungle themes and vibrant colour to the Lego Super Mario world. Check out the sets at Lego.com.

Lego design director Simon Kent was unsurprisingly upbeat about the line: “We can’t wait to see how the four expansion sets inspire kids to discover the new wild and colourful jungle from the Donkey Kong universe, whether that’s hanging out in the tree house, riding a mine cart, jamming out with Dixie Kong or exploring with Rambi.” Or, you know, Donkey Kong grumbling that during his first appearance, he was the real star and Mario was a nobody called Jumpman.

Lego’s gibbon fans what they want

As with all Lego Super Mario sets, these new entries are based around play, and feature brick-built characters. (Sorry, minifig fans.) However, some of these sets also hold up quite nicely as display pieces.

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (1157 pieces) is a sprawling set that has you plonk a Lego Super Mario figure in a mine cart and zoom it along a track with a worrying number of broken sections. Mole Miner lurks, as do plentiful bananas, which you can ‘eat’ or gift to Diddy Kong and Funky Kong, who also have a tiny plane you can zoom about in.

Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set (555 pieces) features Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong, with a substantial treehouse build. There’s a buildable telly, tappable congas, and a secret compartment. Mario, Luigi or Peach can jump on Donkey Kong’s back to explore, and the giant ape can then take a nap in the hammock after suffering such indignity.

Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set (174 pieces) adds banging choons to the jungle, from Dixie Kong and Squawks. A Mario figure can take centre stage, hogging the stage and making the others carefully explore their contracts.

Finally, Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set (106 pieces) features the titular rhino, which a Lego Super Mario figure can leap on and ride into action. Sound effects play when Rambi walks, charges into stackable rocks, or makes other movements. No word from Lego whether one of those is “bucking Mario into next door’s fish pond”.

Like what you see? Go ape with these sets yourself from 1 August 2023.